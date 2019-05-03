My Queue

Friday Flashback

Friday Flashback: This Chinese Sneaker Trading Platform Becomes Unicorn

Know what happened in the APAC region over the past week
Entrepreneur Staff
Correspondent, Entrepreneur Asia Pacific
1 min read

Here's a series on the big developments that took place in the APAC region over the past one week. 

  • Video-streaming service iFlix has secured an undisclosed amount of investment from Indonesian media company MNC as the two entities form a strategic partnership.
  • Chinese regulatory crackdown has slowed down Asia’s fintech funding, says a CB Insights report.
  • China’s sneaker-trading platform joined the unicorn club after raising a new round of funding from Digital Sky Technologies 

