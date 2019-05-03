Friday Flashback: This Chinese Sneaker Trading Platform Becomes Unicorn
Know what happened in the APAC region over the past week
1 min read
Here's a series on the big developments that took place in the APAC region over the past one week.
- Video-streaming service iFlix has secured an undisclosed amount of investment from Indonesian media company MNC as the two entities form a strategic partnership.
- Chinese regulatory crackdown has slowed down Asia’s fintech funding, says a CB Insights report.
- China’s sneaker-trading platform joined the unicorn club after raising a new round of funding from Digital Sky Technologies