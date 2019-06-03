My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Leadership

Free Webinar: How to Be an Inspired Leader and Motivate Employees to Success

Attendees will hear about cultivating, inspiring, and leading the talent in your business.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Free Webinar: How to Be an Inspired Leader and Motivate Employees to Success
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

It’s one thing to be an ambitious person who launches the company of their dreams. It’s another thing to not only hire a great team to help you grow, but to be a truly inspiring leader who motivates your team to achieve and surpass its goals.

Lucky for you, we have put together an all-star panel of powerhouse entrepreneurs who have been there, done that, and are willing to share their secrets with you. Join us for a free 60-minute webinar, How to Be an Inspired Leader and Motivate Employees to Success, presented by NetSuite.

Register Now

In this webinar, we’ll uncover many of the necessary traits, mindsets, and strategies managers and leaders can use to inspire greatness at their growing companies. You’ll come away with tips that will help you:

  • Set a vision: How clarity around what you want to achieve helps your team achieve more.
  • Match your values: Understand what you’re really looking for when you’re hiring.
  • Execute work: What tools and frameworks you need to have in place to manage your people.
  • Stay resilient: How to keep employees motivated when times are tough.

The webinar will be moderated by Jill Schiefelbein, author of Dynamic Communication: 27 Strategies to Grow, Lead, and Manage Your Business and president of The Dynamic Communicator, Inc., who will lead a conversation about cultivating, inspiring, and leading the talent in your business. She will be joined by entrepreneurial powerhouse Rebecca Brooks, CEO of The Brooks Group Public Relations. Over the past two decades, Brooks has built a strong team and launched the careers of several celebrity chefs.

The How to Be an Inspired Leader and Motivate Employees to Success webinar will take place on Thursday June 20 at 12 p.m. EST | 9 a.m. PST.

Register Now

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Small Business Heroes

How Sarah Pendrick Is Empowering the Next Generation of Women Entrepreneurs

Ready For Anything

Former Navy SEAL Commanders Say New Leaders Always Make the Same 2 Mistakes

Ready For Anything

Are These 5 Tasks Part of Your CEO Job Description?