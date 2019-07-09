My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

You're Not Approachable Enough. Let's Fix That.

Potential clients can't hire you if they can't find you. Build a bridge to yourself -- and to your business.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
You're Not Approachable Enough. Let's Fix That.
Image credit: Nigel Parry
Magazine Contributor
Editor-in-Chief
4 min read

This story appears in the July 2019 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

I won’t name names, but there’s someone missing from this issue of Entrepreneur. I’d found a piece they’d written, liked their work, and planned to assign them a story for the magazine … but I couldn’t find their email address online. They have no website. Their social media channels offer no way to get in touch. So I moved along to someone else instead.

Why’d I give up so fast? Because the way I see it, that person’s job is to make themselves easy to work with. And I’m not going to spend my time doing someone else’s job for them.

Related: How to Become the Person Everyone Roots For

I hope this little story strikes fear into the hearts of many. Consider it: Right now, as you read this column, someone out there might be thinking about hiring you, partnering with you, or consulting with you. But maybe they can’t because they don’t know how to get in touch, or because they want to learn more about your work but can’t, or because they just can’t tell if you’re trustworthy. And so they, like me, might move along as well. 

I’ve run into this problem so many times. Writers -- which is to say, the vendors I use most in my business -- often put no effort into self-promotion. And this problem goes far beyond my own industry. I posted about my frustration on LinkedIn and heard the same complaint from people in vastly different fields. A woman at American Whiskey magazine said she struggles to contact craft distilleries: “They’re so focused on making spirits that they don’t think about getting their names out there.” Another person said it happens often with web designers; they build websites for everyone but themselves! That puts them in good company, because according to one count, only a dismal 4 percent of people have personal sites.

I don’t mean to make this an advertisement for websites, though. It’s about something much bigger. It’s about mindset. If you’re not thinking about something as simple as whether people can find your email address, then you’re probably not thinking granularly enough about your entire operation. Business is about building bridges, but in ways large and small, we often forget to build the bridges to ourselves. We’re so busy chasing people that we forget to also attract them. And in doing so, we overlook some of the smallest, simplest, and ultimately most critical ways to increase our chances of success. 

Related: To Succeed, Just Follow This Six-Step Plan

We’ve all been guilty of this, even here at Entrepreneur. Not long ago, for example, we created a service called Ask an Expert, where entrepreneurs can book one-on-one video consultations with a range of experts. (I’m on there, by the way! Visit entrepreneur.com/expert.) We thought our site did a good job of selling the service--but then one of our experts, digital marketing whiz Terry Rice, noticed that we’d included no testimonials. We’d created a personalized service but quoted zero people who experienced and vouched for it! What an oversight. We fixed it right away. Then, once our eyes had been opened to our site’s shortcomings, we fixed a whole bunch of other problems as well.

I’ve learned that no matter how valuable you think you are, there’s always another way to become more valuable. And here’s the simplest way I’ve found to achieve that. Step back and ask yourself, What else would convince someone to work with me? The most important word there is else. You’re already doing something, of course. But you could do more. I guarantee you could do more. So what small detail would put someone at ease? What tiny gesture would make their journey easier? What little thing sets you apart?

I’ll suggest a first step: If your email address isn’t easy to find, fix that. Now, what else?

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Growth Strategies

From Dumpster Diving to Building a $3 Billion Business: 7 Things Sharran Srivatsaa Learned on His Journey to Success

Growth Strategies

Profits Can Be Deceiving. Here's Why I Killed Off My Money-Making Product.

Growth Strategies

How to 10X Your Business, Income, and Life