Examples of Social Media Business Ideas

July 24, 2019 8 min read

Social media enables businesses to directly reach and engage with their customers and target markets. If you have the right skills, you can launch a successful social media business.

Before you start your new business, you’ll need to see what is happening in this industry. Here are 10 examples of social media businesses to give you a snapshot of this industry:

1. YouTubers

A YouTuber is also known as a YouTube personality or influencer. They have gained popularity based on the content they produce on their YouTube channel.

This is also how they make their money. Before you start recording videos, here is an example of a YouTuber you can learn some insights from:

Business Name: GaryVee

Website: https://www.youtube.com/user/GaryVaynerchuk/featured

Established Date: 2007

About the business:

Gary Vaynerchuk is the chairman of VaynerX, a cutting-edge media and communication holding company. He is also the CEO of VaynerMedia, which is a full-service advertising agency servicing Fortune 100 clients.

Innovative business offering

Gary Vaynerchuk is a sought-after public speaker and New York Times bestselling author. He offers entrepreneurial insights and expertise from his industry experience and time spent assisting Fortune 100 companies.

2. Social Media Merchant

You can use social media platforms to sell your own products or offer your services to sell products for a business. If you have enough experience and knowledge of social media, you can use this to start your social media business idea.

Before you launch your company, here is an example you can gain some insights from:

Business Name: J&Co Jewellery

Website: https://jcojewellery.com/

Established Date: 2012

About the business:

Jenny Kwang originally launched her store on Etsy making and selling jewellery. The business gradually grew through word-of-mouth and reviews from customers.

Using Instagram they were able to increase their reach and connect with new customers, and it has become an indispensable part of their marketing strategy.

Innovative business offering

J&Co Jewellery specifically targeted women in the US from the age of 18 and above with a special interest in jewellery, apparel and accessories. 58% of their total sales were driven by Instagram transactions.

3. Social Media Influencer

A social media influencer is someone who has used social media to gain a following and established credibility in a specific industry. They tend to be authentic and reach larger audiences because they are sharing something that matters to a receptive target audience.

Before you launch your social media business, here is an example to help you learn strategies and ensure your business is a success:

Business Name: Kayla Itsines

Website: https://www.instagram.com/kayla_itsines/?hl=en

Established Date: 2012

About the business:

Kayla Itsines is a personal trainer, author and entrepreneur. Time Magazine has named her one of the 30 most influential people on the internet, because of her ability to use social media to promote her brand.

Innovative business offering

On her Instagram account, she offers motivational messages, exercise videos and before-and-after images of clients who underwent her Bikini Body Guides programme.

4. Social Media Advertising Specialist

A social media advertising specialist helps to drive traffic to websites, promote content and develop relationships with key influencers and target audiences.

If you’re have enough experience and social media skills this could be the social media business idea for you. Here is an example of a social media business to offer you insights before you launch your business:

Business Name: Version 8 Media

Website: https://v8media.co.za/

About the business:

Version 8 Media focuses on the bigger social media campaign to assist their clients increase their bottom line. They also focus on the cost-per-lead, the sale and the lifetime value of a customer.

Innovative business offering

In addition to being a social media advertising specialist, Version 8 Media offer a comprehensive digital marketing service to ensure they are a one-stop shop for their clients.

5. Social Media Marketer

Consumers are already engaging with businesses through social media, if you can optimise this interaction for them by driving leads and sales you can make this into a business.

Before you launch your social media marketing business, you’ll need to see what’s happening in the industry first. Here is an example to help you learn the ins-and-outs of this industry:

Business Name: Lyfe Marketing

Website: https://www.lyfemarketing.com/

About the business:

Lyfe Marketing is an all-purpose social media marketing services company. They create and manage top performing social media campaigns for their clients. They incorporate social media strategies to help businesses grow and meet their goals.

Innovative business offering

In addition, Lyfe Marketing also offers website design services and search engine optimisation services to ensure their clients receive a comprehensive marketing service.

6. Community Manager

Are you good at managing your social media following? Do you have the right skills to do the same for a client? Before you start offering your services to businesses, you’ll first need to see what is happening in the industry.

Here is an example of a social media business that will offer you insights into the industry:

Business Name: ICUC Social

Website: https://icuc.social/

About the business:

ICUC Social Focuses on online community management services, which are now vital to keep social media channels engaged with clients. Having someone constantly monitoring your social media channels gives you an edge over others who only monitor during office hours.

Innovative business offering

In addition to their community management service they will also assist their clients in building, scaling and engaging an authentic community online.

7. Social Media Customer Support Rep

There are numerous businesses that direct their customers to their social media platforms as their customer service or support channels to engage with their clients in faster and transparent ways. This only works for a business if they have responsive social media channels.

If you’re good at both social media and customer service this could be the social media business idea for you. Here is an example of a social media customer support rep business you can learn from:

Business Name: Influx

Website: https://influx.com/

About the business:

Influx provides customer service using a comprehensive, 24/7, all year-round offering. This means no matter when their clients customers engage on social media, they will be there to respond.

Innovative business offering

Influx offers a pay as-you-go pricing model for all their clients, this enables them to support both start-ups and established businesses.

8. Social Media Copywriter

Are you good with words? Are you a talented social media user? You could sell your skills and become a social media copywriter. Before you start your business, you’ll need to see what other businesses are offering and how you can improve their services.

Here is an example of a social media business you can gain insights from:

Business Name: Hello SEO Copywriting

Website: https://helloseocopywriting.com/index.html

About the business:

Hello SEO Copywriting offers engaging social media copy updates, attention grabbing images, titles and hashtags, as well as posts designed to increase retweets and shareability. They also manage client’s social media channels and pro-actively increase their number of followers.

Innovative business offering

In addition, to their social media offering, Hello SEO Copywriting offer website copywriting services, digital marketing services and blog packages.

9. Podcaster

Do you have a voice for radio? Do you love talking and sharing interesting stories? You could launch a podcast as your social media business.

Before you start recording, you’ll first need to know a little about podcasting and how to ensure you remain competitive in this creative space. Here is an example of a podcast business you can learn from:

Business Name: Dark Stuff With Christina and Suann

Website: https://darkstuff.transistor.fm/

Established Date: 2017

About the business:

Dark Stuff With Christian and Suann focuses on the topic of true crime, as well as horror movies and books, and tragic accidents . This podcast is also available on numerous listening platforms to ensure they’re increasing their potential target market.

Innovative business offering

Selecting a niche topic means that they have attracted a very specific audience from around the world and stand out in the crowd of podcast options. You won’t be able to engage an audience if you’re trying to appeal to everyone.

10. Content Strategist

A social media content strategist helps to capture the interest of a business’s target audience. You can help to grow your client’s business through a variety of online and social channels. Here is an example of a content strategist business you can use to gain insights into this industry before you launch your business:

Business Name: Contently

Website: https://contently.com/solution/content-strategy/

About the business:

Contently provides practical, expert guidance for creating breakthrough content that will boost their clients brand perception and drive business performance.

Innovative business offering

In addition to their content strategy services they also offer anyone who visits their site online resources to assist in improving their content strategy. By doing this, it positions Contently as a thought leader in their space and gives them more credibility with current and future clients.

