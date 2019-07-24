Are you passionate about veganism? You could start your own vegan business. Here are 10 examples of vegan business ideas you can learn from.

July 24, 2019 8 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Veganism continues to grow in demand across the world, with more people than ever choosing a plant-based diet. You can tap into this market by starting your own vegan business idea.

Before you start researching, here are 10 potentially lucrative vegan business ideas you can learn from to ensure your start-ups success:

1. Go Vegan Consultant

Although many people want to go vegan, it can be difficult to transition properly, stay healthy and create a diet with the right vitamins and minerals. If you have successfully transitioned into veganism, this could be the vegan business idea for you.

Related: Vegan Celebrity Chef Chloe Coscarelli Says Entrepreneurs Should Push for Change Even When No One Believes in Them

Before you start advertising your services, here is an example of a vegan business you can gain insights from:

Business Name: BeVegan Plant-Based Consulting

Website: http://www.missbellevuevegan.com/beveganreg-consulting.html

About the business:

BeVegan Plant-Based Consulting offers holistic coaching to their clients bringing physical, emotional and spiritual systems together. They help their clients create a balance in their lives with an emphasis on a nourishing relationship with food and living a sustainable healthy lifestyle.

Innovative business offering

In addition to coaching, BeVegan Plant-Based Consulting also offers a BeVegan Boot Camp, which is a 33 day ‘clean-eating’ cleanse programme built around a nutritionally complete, non-processed low-fat wholefood, plant-based diet.

2. Vegan Food Alternatives

Vegan alternatives have started to fill the shelves of mainstream grocery stores and ranges are steadily increasing.

Business Name: The Fry Family Food Co

Website: https://www.fryfamilyfood.com/za/

Established Date: 1991

About the business:

The Fry Family Food Co’s focus is to make nutritious products for those passionate about plant-based diets. They offer everything from vegan sausages to vegan chicken schnitzel.

Innovative business offering

In addition to their meat alternative products, The Fry Family Food Co also offer vegan dairy items such as vegan ice-cream and they offer vegan recipes on their website to continue to support their community.

3. Vegan Home Cook

Do you love vegan cooking? Do you experiment with different ingredients and always ensure a nutritionally balanced meal? Why not get paid to cook for others? Before you warm up the oven, here is an example of a vegan business you can gain insights from:

Business Name: Green Chef

Website: https://greenchef.com/home

About the business:

Green Chef offers a wide variety of delicious healthy meals, with the option to feed two or a family of four. With multiple subscription plans, clients can choose their day for delivery, and receive convenient weekly deliveries right to their doors.

Innovative business offering

In addition to their vegan meal plans, Green Chef also offer everything from Keto, Paleo, Vegetarian, Omnivore, Gluten-free and Pescatarian to ensure they cater to everyone looking for delicious healthy food.

4. Vegan Beauty Products

Do you love the idea of making your own vegan beauty products? Not all beauty products are vegan-friendly, which creates a business opportunity for you. Before you start mixing ingredients, here is an example of a vegan business you can gain some strategies from:

Related: A Free Business Plan Example to Launch Your South African Business

Business Name: PHB Ethical Beauty

Website: https://www.phbethicalbeauty.co.uk/

Established Date: 2012

About the business:

PHB Ethical Beauty is home to one of the world’s largest ranges of Natural, Vegan, Cruelty Free and Alcohol Free (Halal Certified) beauty products.They also offer skin, hair and body care products all of which are handmade and not tested on animals.

All of their products are also palm oil free.

Innovative business offering

In addition to creating a vegan beauty range, PHB Ethical Beauty are also formulating and manufacturing 100% natural vegan cosmetics. Both of their facilities are audited and certified to the highest international standards and independently inspected by certified bodies such as The Vegan Society and PETA.

5. Vegan Subscription Boxes

Subscription boxes are a fun way to provide specific products that your target market loves. If you’re passionate about vegan products, this could be the vegan business for you.

Before you start compiling your first box, here is an example of a vegan business you can gain strategies from:

Business Name: A Kind Mama Vegan Bakery

Website: https://www.akindmama.com/

About the business:

A Kind Mama Vegan Bakery offers their customers a vegan-friendly, sugar fix to satisfy all their cravings. The monthly subscription box is filled with vegan sweet treats including 2 cookies, 2 brownies and 8 doughnuts.

Innovative business offering

In addition to their subscription box, A Kind Mama Vegan Bakery also offers custom cakes, and any traditional orders and deliveries.

6. Vegan-Safe Fashion

If you love to design clothing, but want to create garments without animal products, then a vegan-friendly fashion line could be the business idea for you. Before you start researching fabrics and materials, here is an example of a vegan business you can gain some insights from:

Business Name: The Vegan Clothing Co

Website: https://www.ecwid.com/store/veganclothing/

About the business:

The Vegan Clothing Co aims to make vegan-branded clothing easily accessible to the growing vegan community within South Africa.

Related: 9 Startups Changing the Fabric of Fashion

They produce contemporary T-shirts to ensure their clients feel comfortable and stylish in their ethical clothing.

Innovative business offering

In addition to their vegan-friendly clothing line, The Vegan Clothing Co also partner with The Bespoke Artichoke, where their clients can also find their products.

7. Vegan Pet Food Products

Pet owners are always looking for ways to increase the health of their furry friends. If you’re passionate about veganism and pets, then you can do this by offering raw vegan food for pets.

Before you team up with an animal nutritionist or veterinarian, here is a vegan business you can gain strategies from:

Business Name: Benevo

Website: https://www.benevo.com/

Established Date: 2005

About the business:

Benevo aim to provide real world alternatives to traditional meat pet foods. They replace the essential nutrients found in meat with bio-available alternatives from non-animal sources.

Innovative business offering

In addition to offering meat-free alternatives to traditional pet food, Benevo also offer treats and are approved by the Vegetarian Society UK, Vegan Society UK and PETA.

8. Online Vegan Cooking Tutorials

If you love to cook vegan food, you can offer online tutorials teaching others how to make vegan food. Before you start designing recipes, here is a vegan business that you can gain insights from:

Business Name: Forks Over Knives

Website: https://www.forksoverknives.com/

Established Date: 2011

About the business:

Forks Over Knives offers online cooking courses that feature delicious plant-based and oil-free meals that their clients can make from the comfort of their own home. They’ve partners with Rouxbe, the world’s leading online culinary school, to offer an unparalleled experience.

Innovative business offering

In addition to their online plant-based cooking courses, Forks Over Knives also have four cook books, a mobile recipe app and they keep their website filled with the latest research, recipes and tools to assist their clients through their plant-based journeys.

9. Vegan Platform Connecting Businesses and Customers

As the demand for vegan products increases, so to will the amount of businesses that cater to this market. If you’re passionate about veganism and want to help these businesses reach customers, this could be the vegan business for you.

Related: Your Free Business Idea Evaluation SWOT Analysis Template

Before you start phoning local vegan businesses, here is an example of a vegan business you can gain some strategies from:

Business Name: The Protein Cluster

Website: https://www.theproteincluster.com/

About the business:

The Protein Cluster is a global platform that connects ingredient suppliers, food manufacturers, retailers, caterers and other stakeholders looking for ready-to-use plant-based, vegan or vegetarian solutions.

Innovative business offering

In addition to connecting vegan-related businesses together, The Protein Cluster also offers an inventive space that enables businesses to collaborate and share information to create new and exciting plant protein innovations.

10. Organise and Host Vegan Events

The number of practising vegans continues to grow across the country and the world. If you’re passionate about veganism and event planning, this could be the vegan business for you.

Before you start researching vegan-friendly vendors, here is an example of a vegan business you can gain insights from:

Business Name: Everlasting Vegan Events

Website: https://www.everlastingveganevents.com/

About the business:

Everlasting Vegan Events is a full-service vegan event planning company that focuses on making its clients’ vegan vision a reality. They aim to keep their clients’ fashion, beauty, décor and food choices vegan-friendly when planning events.

Innovative business offering

Everlasting Vegan Events will even go as far as reducing the amount of energy wasted during their events, to ensure their client’s event won’t negatively affect the planet.

Related: 11 Uniquely South African Business Ideas