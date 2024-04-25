📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

Mark Zuckerberg Only Made $1 in Salary in 2023— But Earned Over $24 Million in 'Other Compensation' Meta's CEO has been making $1 a year since 2013.

By Emily Rella

entrepreneur daily
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

A new filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission revealed that Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg only made a $1 salary in 2023 — but he received an additional $24.4 million in "other compensation."

This makes Zuckerberg, on paper, the lowest-paid employee at the company. The median salary for one of Meta's 67,000 employees is $379,000.

The SEC filing stated that much of the "other compensation" mentioned was used towards security costs for Zuckerberg, though the company did not clarify exactly how much.

Zuckerberg's total compensation is down around $3 million from 2022 when it totaled $27,110,417, per the filing.

The proxy filing also states that the "all other compensation" category includes security "at his residences and during personal travel" and "costs of private aircraft for personal travel" in addition to the security program the company has put in place.

"We believe that Mr. Zuckerberg's role puts him in a unique position: he is synonymous with Meta and, as a result, negative sentiment regarding our company is directly associated with, and often transferred to, Mr. Zuckerberg," the filing states. "Mr. Zuckerberg is one of the most recognized executives in the world, in large part as a result of the size of our user base and our continued exposure to global media, legislative, and regulatory attention."

Zuckerberg has been receiving a $1 salary since 2013, which hypothetically means he's only made $11 in salary over 10 years. The filing was revealed just weeks before Meta's annual shareholder meeting, which is set for May 2.

As of Thursday morning, Zuckerberg's estimated net worth was $175 billion.

Meta is down over 12.31% in a 24-hour period.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

