'Elon Is Mad at Me': Don Lemon Says Elon Musk Canceled His New Talk Show After Controversial Interview

By Emily Rella

By Emily Rella

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon's new show was set to roll out on X on March 18, but instead was canned on Wednesday, reportedly after Lemon conducted a fiery interview with Elon Musk.

In what was set to be the first episode of "The Don Lemon Show," the pair sat down for 90 minutes and broached topics including Musk's plans for dealing with hate speech on X and the billionaire's recent meeting with former President Donald Trump in Palm Beach.

"The Don Lemon Show" was announced in January and was set to air 30-minute long episodes on X three times a week.

X released a company statement confirming that it had axed the show following the interview.

"The Don Lemon Show is welcome to publish its content on X, without censorship, as we believe in providing a platform for creators to scale their work and connect with new communities," the company said. "However, like any enterprise, we reserve the right to make decisions about our business partnerships, and after careful consideration, X decided not to enter into a commercial partnership with the show."

Lemon fired back on X, saying "Elon is mad at me," and revealing that he would be airing the interview anyway through his on YouTube and podcast next Monday, regardless of what Musk and X do with his show.

CNN anchor Erin Burnett spoke with Lemon on Thursday while airing clips of his interview with Musk.

"I'm criticized constantly," Musk said in one clip. "I could care less."

In one released clip, Musk tells Lemon: "I don't have to answer questions from reporters, Don. The only reason I'm doing this interview is because you're on the X platform and you asked for it. Otherwise, I would not do this interview."

After 17 years with CNN, Lemon was let go last year after several controversial on-air comments, including one about former Republican Presidential candidate Nikki Haley being past "her prime."

Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

