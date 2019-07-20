Video: Want To Be An Entrepreneur? Watch This Video Now
What piece of advice would you give college graduates who want to become entrepreneurs?
Meet the mentors
Albe Geldenhuys, founder of USN
Matsi Modise, co-founder of Furaha Solutions
Alan Knott-Craig, Director of Herotel
Marnus Broodryk, founder of sme.africa and The Beancounter
Rich Mullholland, internationally acclaimed speaker and founder of Talk Drawer