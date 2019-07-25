Emotional Intelligence: A New Skill to be Added at the Workplaces

People with higher emotional intelligence prove to be more successful in life because they understand the sensitivity of other's sentiments and make them feel good and comfortable

July 25, 2019 4 min read

Emotional Intelligence is the most valued attribute for leadership. An organization can strengthen its culture and other crucial values by building a higher level of emotional intelligence. Mariah DeLeon, VP of People at Glassdoor says, “Emotional Intelligence attracts committed and engaging employees to your firm that boosts the success.”

What Does Emotional Intelligence Mean?

The aptitude to recognize emotions and apprehend, what they convey about the situation and behaviour of the people affected by a certain situation, can be termed as Emotional Intelligence. It also determines your perception and response to the emotional behaviours of others. Thus, collaboratively emotional intelligence manages human relations and promotes a healthy environment.

Everyone has a unique personality, unique needs and desires, and unique traits to express their emotions and feelings. Dealing with all these nuances effectively requires emotional intelligence. Therefore, EI plays a vital role in maintaining emotional balance in our lives both on personal and professional fronts.

People with higher emotional intelligence prove to be more successful in life because they understand the sensitivity of other’s sentiments and make them feel good and comfortable, so they are liked by all.

Emotional Intelligence Has 5 Major Characteristics:

Self-Awareness: High emotional intelligence in a person makes him extremely self-aware. People comprehend their emotions and keep feelings in control while making important decisions of life. They do not let their emotional turmoil rule their mind and are more likely to take a truthful look at their strengths and weaknesses. Self-Regulation: Emotional intelligence assists people to control their emotions and impulses and do not make them aggressive and jealous. It prepares a person to think before responding to a situation. Self-regulation makes people thoughtful, adaptable to the change, veracious and attentive. Motivation: People processing a high degree of emotional intelligence are self-motivated. They enthusiastically accede to immediately deliver quality output for long-run success. Besides, they take challenges positively and prove to be more productive and vigilant to accomplish their tasks. Empathy: Another vital element of emotional intelligence is empathy that empowers people to identify the emotional side of others, around them, without being judgmental and stereotype. They are excellent at managing human relationships by understanding other’s outlook and even the unobvious feelings. Social Skills: People acquire commendable social and communication skills as a result of high emotional intelligence. They don’t grow alone rather motivate others to develop as well and thus, reflect strong team-building skills. Moreover, they master the art of resolving the crisis with their broader vision and proactiveness.

How Adding Emotional Intelligence Skills Improve the Workplace Environment

Emotional intelligence is an integral part of a workplace that effectively manages adversities in the business and reinforces the decision-making process. It effectively resolves critical situations, internal disputes, and criticism. Managers and team leaders who own high-grade emotional intelligence build strong comprehension with colleagues, supervisors, and clients that requires emotions more than logic.

A survey reveals that emotional intelligence is a non-negotiable attribute of soft skills which is preferred more than IQ amongst employees by 75 per cent of HRs and hiring managers. According to studies, workplaces that promoted emotional intelligence got associated with better job satisfaction and performance optimization. Furthermore, these studies find that a high level of EQ improves stress management and enhances leadership capabilities.

Advantages of Higher Emotional Intelligence

• Aids employees and managers to develop and maintain strong interpersonal relationships easily

• Employees tend to relate with each other well to perform better

• Such people are better at apprehending self-psychological state that helps in dealing with stress efficiently

• EQ assists people to combat with depressing situations with a broader perspective to tackle adversities

• Boosts their confidence and improves their communication skills, enabling them to interact with others in an impressive manner that builds healthy internal and external business relations

• Leaders with better EQ encourage the team to understand things in-depth and to bring excellent results to succeed

• EQ makes people good and attentive listeners and quick learners

• Employees with high EQ exhibit high characteristics of patience, self-motivation, and self-improvisation

• Assist them in taking a wise decision even in the worst and extremely stressful situations

Summary

Soft skills like Emotional Intelligence are as important as technical and logical skills among individuals and professionals. It makes them more acceptable and humbler towards others which is a mandate for a business to enjoy a healthy work culture and to grow successfully.