100 Powerful Women in Business

October 8, 2019 1 min read

Welcome to Entrepreneur's first-ever (but definitely not the last!) list of 100 Powerful Women. On the pages and stories listed below, you'll find insights and lessons from leaders who are driving change and impacting the landscape of the business world. From female-focused VC funds to all-female coworking spaces, non-profits that are making the world a better place to billion-dollar businesses, the operations and the women at the helm of each are forces to be reckoned with. So dive in -- and take notes!

Supermodel Karlie Kloss's Lesson to Young Women: Never Be Afraid to Ask Questions!

Karlie Kloss Looks to These Female Founders for Inspiration

Get to Know the Female Entrepreneurs Who Are Reshaping the Business World

8 Women Entrepreneurs on What They Wish They'd Done Differently

The Most Valuable Lesson Learned in Business, According to 8 Female Founders

8 Women VCs Share the Most Memorable Pitch They've Ever Received

How These 8 Female Founders Get Customer to Have Uncomfortable Conversations

How Can Social Entrepreneurs Sell a Product While Promoting a Cause?