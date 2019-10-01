Entrepreneur Magazine: October 2019

Entrepreneur Magazine - October 2019
Featured Article

Supermodel Karlie Kloss's Lesson to Young Women: Never Be Afraid to Ask Questions!

The Project Runway host built a coding school, Kode With Klossy, to inspire a generation of tech-savvy women. But her real mission, she says, is much broader.

100 Powerful Women in Business

Women know how to fight the good fight -- and they won't back down until the job is done. Get to know 100 female-led businesses and brands that are creating change and redefining the rules of success.

Karlie Kloss Looks to These Female Founders for Inspiration

Our October/November cover star discusses the women (and businesses) that keep her motivated.

8 Women Entrepreneurs on What They Wish They'd Done Differently

Everything is clearer in hindsight. Here's what these leading founders would change if they could go back in time.
Entrepreneur Staff | 4 min read
The Most Valuable Lesson Learned in Business, According to 8 Female Founders

No one starts out as an expert. These entrepreneurs look back on their own learning curves.
Entrepreneur Staff | 5 min read
8 Women VCs Share the Most Memorable Pitch They've Ever Received

From a dinosaur in a tutu to getting (really) personal, these pitches left an impression.
Entrepreneur Staff | 5 min read
How These 8 Female Founders Get Customers to Have Uncomfortable Conversations

Entrepreneurs in the sexual health space share how they get customers to open up.
Entrepreneur Staff | 5 min read
How Can Social Entrepreneurs Sell a Product While Promoting a Cause?

These 8 mission-driven founders share their expertise.
Entrepreneur Staff | 5 min read
Get to Know the Female Entrepreneurs Who Are Reshaping the Business World

From our October/November issue, these powerful women are making their mark on business (and history).
Entrepreneur Staff | 15+ min read
There's a Skilled Trade Labor Shortage. Can We Fix It?
There's a Skilled Trade Labor Shortage. Can We Fix It?

How franchises are working to boost their workforce.
Maggie Ginsberg | 13 min read
Why Netflix Co-founder Marc Randolph Doesn't Regret Stepping Down as CEO

The experience made the entrepreneur rethink what a leader really is.
Jason Feifer Editor-in-Chief | 7 min read
A Strong Network Can Be Your Business's Best Safety Net

When I lost my job, I felt like I lost everything. But I hadn't. Here's how I built a network that helped me rebound even stronger.
Jordan Harbinger Creator, The Jordan Harbinger Show | 4 min read
Entrepreneur Magazine - October 2019