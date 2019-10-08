How These 8 Female Founders Get Customers to Have Uncomfortable Conversations Entrepreneurs in the sexual health space share how they get customers to open up.
This story appears in the October 2019 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+
Join the internet’s leading entrepreneur community! With your subscription you’ll get:
- Unlimited access, including premium content
- No ads
- Subscription to Entrepreneur magazine
- Four free e-books a year
- Subscriber-only events with our experts