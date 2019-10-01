Real Estate

Anyone Can Get Into Real Estate Investing With DiversyFund

Invest in property and get a $20 Amazon gift card as a thank you.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Anyone Can Get Into Real Estate Investing With DiversyFund
Image credit: Sean Pollock
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Property investment is generally seen as a rich people's game, with the upfront costs and recurring expenses for maintenance, taxes, and fees proving insurmountable for most ordinary people. But the rewards of property management can also be significant and, if done right, your ownership stake could pay for itself and then some. If you're looking for a more viable investment than your standard stock trading, real estate investing is a great place to start. And now, it's more accessible than ever thanks to DiversyFund.

DiversyFund is a vertically integrated real estate investment trust. It uses the money you and countless others invest to purchase high potential properties, renovate, and manage them before selling when the time is right. Their expert team has considerable experience maximizing real estate profits and they handle all of the tough stuff so you don't need to know a thing about real estate investing to benefit. They'll keep you in the loop with real-time updates on the properties you're invested in so you know the status of renovations and understand exactly what your money is being used to do. Even better, there are no hidden fees when using DiversyFund, so what you spend is what you spend, and when a property is sold, user investors get paid out before the company does.

Everybody's looking for a way to generate passive income these days and property investment is one of the smartest ways to do it. All you need to start is a $500 investment and DiversyFund will do all the heavy lifting for you, helping you to start real estate investing safely and profitably. DiversyFund is so confident, they're giving a $20 Amazon gift card to this month's first 100 investors when they use the code DIVERSY20, so get in on the action today.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kathleen Griffith
Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Real Estate

Learn How to Make Successful Real Estate Investments

Real Estate

What If Renting an Apartment Were as Easy as Booking an Airbnb?

Real Estate

5 Most Common Red Flags Entrepreneurs Should Know Before Signing a Commercial Real Estate Lease in New York