This Portable Keyboard Is Perfect for any Entrepreneur Working on the Go

Work seamlessly on your tablet and smartphone while you're in transit.
This Portable Keyboard Is Perfect for any Entrepreneur Working on the Go
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
You work hard but sometimes you can't leave work behind at the office. Whether you're traveling and still need to meet a deadline before getting on a flight or you want to get a final task done on the train ride home, the touchscreen keyboard doesn't always cut it. If you want to work more efficiently, you need a portable keyboard, and you can get a deal on the MK75 Multi-Connection Wireless Mechanical Keyboard for Tablet and Smartphone today.

This portable, versatile keyboard features a monochromatic design that integrates elements of ergonomic, gaming, and mechanical keyboards. It has 75 mechanical keys, giving you a seamless typing experience, whether you're working off your lap or a small surface. It even has an incorporated slot for your smartphone or tablet so you can work more efficiently. You can connect up to three devices at once via 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth and switch between them effortlessly so you can get more done on all of your devices. Plus, with a battery life that lasts up to six months, it'll be a great companion for even the busiest quarters.

The MK75 Multi-Connection Wireless Mechanical Keyboard for Tablet and Smartphone retails for $86.25 but you can get it for 20% off today at just $68.99.

