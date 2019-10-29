It's Time You Finally Learn Google Analytics

This beginner-friendly course will get you up to speed with the leading digital analytics platform.

Every business needs a good web analytics team to make smart, insightful decisions. Google Analytics is one of the top platforms for gathering and analyzing web data, and it's used by most businesses in 2019. That means it's important for everybody to have an understanding of how to use GA in this day and age. If you're new to GA and aren't sure where to start, check out Google Analytics for Beginners, now on sale for $49.

As the name suggests, this course is designed for beginners but may have valuable information for users of all levels. The course starts by introducing you to the best metrics to use to answer specific questions before delving into specific reports and tools that Google Analytics offers. From there, you'll learn how to use GA to find conversion opportunities, analyze marketing campaigns, and better understand user behavior. It's a crash course in how to think like an analyst in order to make smarter, more data-driven business insights. After six and a half hours of training, you'll be ready to use GA to effectively grow a business.

