These $20 Blue Light-Blocking Glasses Will Help With Eye Strain

Protect your eyes while working on screens all day.
Image credit: Amazon
If you work at a computer all day, chances are you’re not doing your eyes any favors. You probably knew that but you may not know why. Computer and smartphone screens emit blue light, which is perfectly friendly to the environment, but has a tendency to affect circadian rhythms, which can make it more difficult to fall asleep at night. And we all know how you need your sleep.

Beyond sleep, however, blue light can also cause digital eye strain. Staring at your computer all day isn’t likely to cause blindness any time soon but it can make your eyes feel tired, your vision blurry, and, again, make it more difficult to fall asleep at night. When your eyes feel tired but your brain is too stimulated to go to sleep, that’s an extremely frustrating catch-22 that can affect your energy, your work performance, and your happiness.

Worse yet, some research has shown that blue light can accelerate age-related macular degeneration — the breakdown of cells that sit behind the light-sensitive tissue inside the eyeball. That can ultimately lead to you experiencing vision loss faster than you’d like, to the point where you may not be able to see all that well come retirement. You don’t want to spend your retirement hunting your golf balls.

One step you can take is to invest in blue light blocking glasses, like these ones from TIJN. These glasses can effectively block 100 percent of harmful UV rays, relieving eye fatigue from looking at screens, and protecting your retinas from accelerated decay. They’re currently on sale for just $16.99, a small price to pay to prolong your vision.

