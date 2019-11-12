Food

The Hottest Thing on Oprah's Favorite Things 2019 List

Time to get the top item from everybody's favorite tastemaker.
Image credit: Amazon
You know you’ve made it when everybody knows you by only your first name. Oprah Winfrey is certainly queen of the name “Oprah” and she’s spent decades building her talk show and business empire by leveraging that brand. From dishing advice to curating America’s top book list, she’s revolutionized the idea of what a tastemaker is, all while becoming one of the most recognizable people on the planet. As such, her new Favorite Things List for 2019 has been making waves on the internet and in people’s homes. Especially due to one surprising item. Truffle Hot Sauce.

Truff Hot Sauce is a limited-time release from sauce maker, TRUFF. The white truffle is rare and only seasonably available, so this hot sauce is exceedingly special. Infused with ripe chili peppers, organic agave nectar, white truffle and white truffle oil and sprinkled with organic coriander, this hot sauce creates a beautiful flavor profile that will take your tastebuds to new heights. It goes beyond the simple spicy taste of hot sauce to give virtually any dish a fresh, new, and instantly unforgettable flavor. Using ingredients normally reserved for fine tequilas, delicacies, and gourmet dining experiences, Truff Hot Sauce ties together elite, sophisticated flavors in a bottle that will allow you to access them anywhere.

Truff Hot Sauce is the hottest thing on Oprah’s Favorite Things List for 2019 and, yes, that is a double entendre. Check it out and get your bottle now before they’re all gone.

