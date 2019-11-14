headphones

Not Sold on AirPods? These Waterproof Earbuds Can Last Six Times Longer.

Not Sold on AirPods? These Waterproof Earbuds Can Last Six Times Longer.
When you're on the clock during the week, you don't have time to stop and untangle your headphones. And, you definitely don't have time to deal with the wire getting stuck on somebody's coat on the train. You won't have to stop for anybody with the Kharbon IP67 Wireless Earbuds.

These buds are designed for a fast-paced lifestyle, made to be as functional and comfortable as possible. Take a look at what makes these ones stand out:

  1. Graphene technology and Hi-Fi engineered sound provide unparalleled audio quality and fidelity.
  2. Bluetooth 5.0 delivers a crisp connection always.
  3. The IPV6 low energy protocol allows them to play for a whopping 150 hours on a single charge.
  4. IP67 waterproof rating makes them suitable for any weather.
  5. They're completely wireless!

Don't be held back by your headphones, take the day head-on with the Kharbon IP67 Wireless Earbuds. Normally $200, you can save 66 percent when you get them for $68 today with promo code: BFSAVE15. They're available in black, red, and silver.

