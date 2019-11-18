It's Time to Finally Let Go of Your Designer Frames and Buy Warby Parker

Warby Parker has tilted the glasses game on its head.

November 18, 2019 2 min read

For decades, if you’ve been afflicted with poor eyesight, you have been doubly afflicted by the need to purchase costly glasses, offered through even more costly insurance plans. When one of Warby Parker’s founders lost his glasses on a backpacking trip, he spent his first semester of grad school squinting because replacements were just too expensive. After consulting with friends who were experiencing similar problems, they created an alternative.

By circumventing traditional channels, designing glasses in-house, and engaging customers directly through retail stores, Warby Parker has been able to provide great-looking, high-quality prescription eyewear for considerably less than other major manufacturers. They’re quite literally making it easier to see.

They make it extremely easy to get started. With their “Home Try-on” option, they’ll deliver five frames to your door and let you try them out for five days. If you find something you like, just send the others back, and pay for the ones you chose.

If you’re looking for even more convenience, they even offer a virtual try-on option through the app. Through the app, you can get a clear profile of your face and get an idea of how certain glasses would look on your face. That way, you’re not taking any risk by using a physical pair of glasses. Hey, we’re all clumsy from time to time.

Each pair of Warby Parker glasses is designed by people who wear glasses, created using premium materials, and is hand-assembled with you in mind. Seriously, when you order, they custom-cut and polish the edges of your lenses (which have anti-reflective and scratch-resistant coatings) before shipping them to you. They even include UVA, UVB, and blue light protection.

By disrupting the big eyeglass monopoly, Warby Parker can offer glasses at a fraction of a price. Their frames start at just $95, making them a fraction of the cost of other options.

