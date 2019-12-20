Book of the Week

Book of the Week: 'The Hero Factor'

A business is only as strong as its company culture.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Book of the Week: 'The Hero Factor'
Image credit: Entrepreneur Press
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

This book has been selected for the Entrepreneur Press® Book of the Week, a weekly email newsletter that delivers heaping discounts to the books you love. Our team features a different book each week and shares exclusive deals with Book of the Week subscribers you won’t find anywhere else. Sign up at http://entm.ag/botw.

The Hero Factor discusses the importance of strong company cultures as the backbone of any successful business. Companies with leadership that dismisses the importance of transparency in today’s world are more likely to be called out for not living up to the mission statements on their websites. Dive in and learn how to implement the traits that will help leaders become hero entrepreneurs, change their organization, live their values and create a winning culture where they:

  • Invest in people as a path to more inclusion.
  • Recast the role of business leadership beyond politics.
  • Serve others and the common good.
  • Avoid failure, reasons why not and the lure of the dark side when things get tough.
  • Know the line between hero and martyr.
  • Create the next generation of hero leaders.

Related: Book of the Week: 'Simplify'

Subscribe to the Entrepreneur Press® Book of the Week newsletter to receive discounts to more books like this at http://entm.ag/botw.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Book of the Week

Book of the Week: 'Simplify'

Book of the Week

Book of the Week: 'The Direct Mail Revolution'

Book of the Week

Book of the Week: 'Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership'