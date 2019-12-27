Book of the Week: 'The New Employee Manual'

A no-holds-barred look guide for anyone looking to conquer the corporate world.

December 27, 2019 2 min read

Where corporate manuals shape you into a dutiful cog, The New Employee Manual helps enhance your career for the good of you -- and your company. But be forewarned: This isn’t a book for corporate sheeple. It’s a book for the maverick. To help you understand the corporate landscape, Benjamin Gilad and Mark Chussil, top war-gaming and strategic-thinking experts for Fortune 500 companies, deliver unconventional strategies to help you compete and thrive in today’s dysfunctional corporate culture. Benjamin and Mark show you how to:

Safely navigate COOCs (Corporate, Overconfident, Oblivious Cultures).

Identify OOPs (Overconfident, Oblivious People) and figure out how to do your job despite them.

Understand the realities of your actual job no matter what your job description says.

Decide if you are better off as an entrepreneur, even if you have to buy your own health insurance.

