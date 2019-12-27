Book of the Week: 'The New Employee Manual'
Where corporate manuals shape you into a dutiful cog, The New Employee Manual helps enhance your career for the good of you -- and your company. But be forewarned: This isn’t a book for corporate sheeple. It’s a book for the maverick. To help you understand the corporate landscape, Benjamin Gilad and Mark Chussil, top war-gaming and strategic-thinking experts for Fortune 500 companies, deliver unconventional strategies to help you compete and thrive in today’s dysfunctional corporate culture. Benjamin and Mark show you how to:
- Safely navigate COOCs (Corporate, Overconfident, Oblivious Cultures).
- Identify OOPs (Overconfident, Oblivious People) and figure out how to do your job despite them.
- Understand the realities of your actual job no matter what your job description says.
- Decide if you are better off as an entrepreneur, even if you have to buy your own health insurance.
