Book of the Week: 'The New Employee Manual'

A no-holds-barred look guide for anyone looking to conquer the corporate world.
Book of the Week: 'The New Employee Manual'
Image credit: Entrepreneur Press
Entrepreneur Staff
Where corporate manuals shape you into a dutiful cog, The New Employee Manual helps enhance your career for the good of you -- and your company. But be forewarned: This isn’t a book for corporate sheeple. It’s a book for the maverick. To help you understand the corporate landscape, Benjamin Gilad and Mark Chussil, top war-gaming and strategic-thinking experts for Fortune 500 companies, deliver unconventional strategies to help you compete and thrive in today’s dysfunctional corporate culture. Benjamin and Mark show you how to:

  • Safely navigate COOCs (Corporate, Overconfident, Oblivious Cultures).
  • Identify OOPs (Overconfident, Oblivious People) and figure out how to do your job despite them.
  • Understand the realities of your actual job no matter what your job description says.
  • Decide if you are better off as an entrepreneur, even if you have to buy your own health insurance.

