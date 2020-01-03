Book of the Week

Book of the Week: 'Total Alignment'

Take your business to a whole new level of effectiveness with strategic alignment.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Book of the Week: 'Total Alignment'
Image credit: Entrepreneur Press
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

This book has been selected for the Entrepreneur Press® Book of the Week, a weekly email newsletter that delivers heaping discounts to the books you love. Our team features a different book each week and shares exclusive deals with Book of the Week subscribers you won’t find anywhere else. Sign up at http://entm.ag/botw.

From overarching vision to individual competency scorecards, Total Alignment arms you with powerful concepts and tools to run a successful, efficient business. No matter what size or type of business you run, business-strategy experts Riaz Khadem and Linda Khadem show you how to align your team and operations from the ground up and from the top down. Implement these concepts and tools to gain coherence, strength and value:

  • Measure and narrow alignment gaps in key areas of your business using the Alignment Survey.
  • Plan for your company’s growth and measure it along the way with the Alignment Map.
  • Define clear roles and responsibilities for each member of your team to ensure accountability with Accountability Assignment worksheets.
  • Eliminate silos, inefficiencies and redundancies with the one-page management strategy.
  • Set short- and long-term goals that add value to each branch of the company, as well as the business as a whole.

Related: Book of the Week: 'The New Employee Manual'

Subscribe to the Entrepreneur Press® Book of the Week newsletter to receive discounts to more books like this at http://entm.ag/botw.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Book of the Week

Book of the Week: 'The Hero Factor'

Book of the Week

Book of the Week: 'Simplify'

Book of the Week

Book of the Week: 'Unfiltered'