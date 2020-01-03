Book of the Week: 'Total Alignment'

Take your business to a whole new level of effectiveness with strategic alignment.

January 3, 2020 2 min read

This book has been selected for the Entrepreneur Press® Book of the Week, a weekly email newsletter that delivers heaping discounts to the books you love. Our team features a different book each week and shares exclusive deals with Book of the Week subscribers you won’t find anywhere else. Sign up at http://entm.ag/botw.

From overarching vision to individual competency scorecards, Total Alignment arms you with powerful concepts and tools to run a successful, efficient business. No matter what size or type of business you run, business-strategy experts Riaz Khadem and Linda Khadem show you how to align your team and operations from the ground up and from the top down. Implement these concepts and tools to gain coherence, strength and value:

Measure and narrow alignment gaps in key areas of your business using the Alignment Survey.

Plan for your company’s growth and measure it along the way with the Alignment Map.

Define clear roles and responsibilities for each member of your team to ensure accountability with Accountability Assignment worksheets.

Eliminate silos, inefficiencies and redundancies with the one-page management strategy.

Set short- and long-term goals that add value to each branch of the company, as well as the business as a whole.

Related: Book of the Week: 'The New Employee Manual'

Subscribe to the Entrepreneur Press® Book of the Week newsletter to receive discounts to more books like this at http://entm.ag/botw.