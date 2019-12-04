Learn the Newest Developments in Web Design and Development for Less Than $30

Beef up your resume with some major technical skills before 2019 ends.

Whether you want to pursue a full web development career or you're working on launching a business and want to be a more technical CEO, learning the fundamentals of web design and development can be a huge boon to your career. Fortunately, the barriers of entry to the web development field are lower than ever. Case in point: You can get a comprehensive development education in The Ultimate 2020 Web Designer & Developer Bundle.

This six-course, 99-hour training provides a comprehensive, beginner-friendly education that will help you build your own products or contribute more actively to your company's projects. Here's what's included:

The Ultimate Web Designer & Developer Course - Learn front- and back-end development and design by building 23 real-world projects.

- Learn front- and back-end development and design by building 23 real-world projects. Bootstrap to WordPress - Develop custom, responsive WordPress themes and websites using HTML and CSS.

- Develop custom, responsive WordPress themes and websites using HTML and CSS. The Front End Developer Bootcamp - Get familiar with the top front-end languages, like HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and Bootstrap.

- Get familiar with the top front-end languages, like HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and Bootstrap. How to Become a Programmer - Get a detailed, insightful look into the world of programming and understand the technical and personal skills needed to succeed.

- Get a detailed, insightful look into the world of programming and understand the technical and personal skills needed to succeed. Learn Python 3 from Beginner to Advanced - Get up to speed with one of the most flexible general-purpose programming languages, Python.

- Get up to speed with one of the most flexible general-purpose programming languages, Python. Become a Web Developer: Learn the Basics & Fundamentals of Ruby - Explore Ruby, one of the most important languages in web development today.

Sold separately, these courses would run you more than $1,200 but you can get them all bundled together for just $29 today.