Simplify International Business by Learning a New Language

Roll into 2020 speaking a new language.
As the internet grows, so does international business. If you want your company to grow, you can't just rely on domestic revenue, you have to expand to other countries, and to do that, you're going to need feet on the ground. One of the best ways to endear yourself to a new culture — either professionally or personally — is by learning the language. And learning a new language is easier than ever with Babbel.

Babbel is the world's top-grossing language learning app. Through their program, you can learn Spanish, French, Italian, German, and many more languages through simple, easily digestible lessons. Developed by more than 100 expert linguists, Babbel works with you by providing 10-15 minute bite-sized lessons that fit conveniently into your schedule. Their program focuses on real-life, practical topics from business and travel to food, family, and more, so you don't waste time on the vocabulary you won't need. Babbel uses speech recognition to help iron out your pronunciation and gives you personalized review sessions to reinforce what you've learned.

It's time to learn a new language. Get a one-year subscription to all languages Babbel offers for 23 percent off at just $119, a two-year subscription for 50 percent off at just $139, or a lifetime subscription for 60 percent off at just $159.

