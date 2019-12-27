Gadgets

Twitter's CEO Works Only on His Smartphone. You Can, Too, with This Portable Keyboard.

Work more efficiently on your tablet or smartphone from anywhere.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Twitter's CEO Works Only on His Smartphone. You Can, Too, with This Portable Keyboard.
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
1 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Whether you're a tablet user or a frequent traveler, it pays to have a portable keyboard. If you're like Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, you only work on your smartphone, so having an on-the-go keyboard is essential to working as productively as possible. Keyboards are more flexible and convenient than ever, making them a worthwhile investment for anyone who either doesn't have or doesn't want to use a laptop.

Take, for instance, this foldable Bluetooth keyboard. It collapses easily to fit in your carry-on bag and expands in seconds so you can type longer email messages, take notes, or write complete documents with considerably more ease than thumb-typing on your smartphone. The ultra-thin, lightweight design makes it easy to use on your lap or any surface you may find at the airport or at a conference. It's a little efficiency upgrade whenever you need it.

You can get a Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard with Built-In Stand for $62.99, 20 percent off or a Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard with Touch-Pad also for $62.99, 20 percent off.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Gadgets

10 Affordable, Must-Have Accessories for the Entrepreneur on the Go

Gadgets

Recover From Your Workouts Faster With This $100 Personal Massager

Gadgets

This Keychain Charger Can Give Your Smartphone a Quick Charge Anywhere