Twitter's CEO Works Only on His Smartphone. You Can, Too, with This Portable Keyboard.

December 27, 2019 1 min read

Whether you're a tablet user or a frequent traveler, it pays to have a portable keyboard. If you're like Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, you only work on your smartphone, so having an on-the-go keyboard is essential to working as productively as possible. Keyboards are more flexible and convenient than ever, making them a worthwhile investment for anyone who either doesn't have or doesn't want to use a laptop.

Take, for instance, this foldable Bluetooth keyboard. It collapses easily to fit in your carry-on bag and expands in seconds so you can type longer email messages, take notes, or write complete documents with considerably more ease than thumb-typing on your smartphone. The ultra-thin, lightweight design makes it easy to use on your lap or any surface you may find at the airport or at a conference. It's a little efficiency upgrade whenever you need it.

You can get a Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard with Built-In Stand for $62.99, 20 percent off or a Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard with Touch-Pad also for $62.99, 20 percent off.