Everyone Should Try This Bit of Tim Ferriss's Morning Routine

How to revolutionize your morning routine in just 5 minutes.
Everyone Should Try This Bit of Tim Ferriss's Morning Routine
Image credit: Bruce Mars
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Tim Ferriss, author of The Four-Hour Work Week and one of the most productive people on the planet, does not like to waste time. Ferriss has built an empire out of productivity and efficiency tips, decision-making advice, and just general guidance on how to hack your life. So, when you hear his morning routine, as an aspiring titan of industry, you should listen.

No, we’re not talking about brushing your teeth in the shower. Every morning, Ferriss writes in a journal. As he says, the pages aren’t necessarily intended to be productive or to uncover some great breakthrough. Instead, he quotes Julia Cameron, author of The Artist’s Way: “Once we get those muddy, maddening, confusing thoughts on the page, we face our day with clearer eyes.”

Quite simply, journaling helps you move forward with clarity. Give it a try in your own life. There are many resources to help you start a morning journaling practice, none of which are quite as foundational as The Artist’s Way Morning Pages Journal. The same book used by Ferriss, this spinoff from Julia Cameron’s seminal The Artist’s Way will help you establish a journaling practice and give you the spiritual and creative guidance to unblock your creative self.

Ferriss also uses The Five Minute Journal: A Happier You in 5 Minutes a Day. This powerful book is backed by psychological research, proven to help you reach higher levels of positive emotion, joy, and optimism. The structured format will help you reflect on your life through a variety of lenses in just five minutes a day, boosting your gratitude, organizing your priorities, and much more. 

Alternatively, The Morning Sidekick Journal helps you zero-in on your purpose, both on the day-to-day and long-term. With daily, bite-sized, actionable pieces of content, you can immediately start to improve your mornings and establish a mindset to get through the day. Plus, with an entire section to “Understanding Your Why,” the journal helps you discover a crystal clear purpose to drive your life.

Tim Ferriss uses morning journaling to set each day up for success. These resources can help you do the same.

