Leadership

This Online Bootcamp Packs Leadership and Business Skills You'll Actually Use

From leadership to data analysis, this bundle has you covered.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
This Online Bootcamp Packs Leadership and Business Skills You'll Actually Use
Image credit: Austin Distel
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Perhaps the best part about being an entrepreneur is that you can finally be your own boss. But that also means the pressure is on. When it comes to launching a new business, entrepreneurs will need more skills that you know. It's a fact: you'll have to wear many hats to be successful.

Whether you're looking to climb the ladder in your current job or build your own business from the ground up, it doesn't hurt to start chipping away at some of these key skill sets. Luckily, the Complete Business Professional Bootcamp Bundle can help.

This seven-course, 75-hour bundle covers a number of crucial business skills. From more abstract concepts like critical thinking, leadership, and management skills to hands-on technical skills, this bundle has you covered. You'll learn about strategy and business models that will help you set up your business plan from the outset, business analysis with Microsoft Excel to track relevant metrics when you launch your business, and how to perform complicated data analysis to create an action-oriented plan for growth. You'll even get a crash course in Microsoft PowerPoint to help you go out and convert more customers.

The bootcamp was created by the team at Excel with Business, an online learning school on a mission to teach actionable business skills rather than theory and fluff. One of the featured instructors, Deborah Ashby, is a Microsoft Certified Trainer (MCT) with over nine years' experience coaching in the IT industry — so you can be sure you're getting quality course content from some of the top instructors in each given field.

If you're looking for a well-rounded resource that will grow your entrepreneurial and business skills, you won't find a better deal than this. The Complete Business Professional Bootcamp Bundle is on sale for $29.99 today.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Leadership

Dawn of a New Decade -- Rise of the Hero CEO

Leadership

How to Stay Motivated When Things Get Tough and Stressful

Leadership

The Anti-Cyberbullying Movement That Is Spreading Like Wildfire