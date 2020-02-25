This Online Bootcamp Packs Leadership and Business Skills You'll Actually Use

From leadership to data analysis, this bundle has you covered.

February 25, 2020 2 min read

Perhaps the best part about being an entrepreneur is that you can finally be your own boss. But that also means the pressure is on. When it comes to launching a new business, entrepreneurs will need more skills that you know. It's a fact: you'll have to wear many hats to be successful.

Whether you're looking to climb the ladder in your current job or build your own business from the ground up, it doesn't hurt to start chipping away at some of these key skill sets. Luckily, the Complete Business Professional Bootcamp Bundle can help.

This seven-course, 75-hour bundle covers a number of crucial business skills. From more abstract concepts like critical thinking, leadership, and management skills to hands-on technical skills, this bundle has you covered. You'll learn about strategy and business models that will help you set up your business plan from the outset, business analysis with Microsoft Excel to track relevant metrics when you launch your business, and how to perform complicated data analysis to create an action-oriented plan for growth. You'll even get a crash course in Microsoft PowerPoint to help you go out and convert more customers.

The bootcamp was created by the team at Excel with Business, an online learning school on a mission to teach actionable business skills rather than theory and fluff. One of the featured instructors, Deborah Ashby, is a Microsoft Certified Trainer (MCT) with over nine years' experience coaching in the IT industry — so you can be sure you're getting quality course content from some of the top instructors in each given field.

If you're looking for a well-rounded resource that will grow your entrepreneurial and business skills, you won't find a better deal than this. The Complete Business Professional Bootcamp Bundle is on sale for $29.99 today.