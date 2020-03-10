Sleep

Try This Highly-Rated Sleep App for a More Productive Tomorrow

Experts say this app can help you combat insomnia, tinnitus, anxiety, and more.
Image credit: Bethany Legg
Contributor
2 min read
For entrepreneurs, every day is an important one. You have to get up, grab the day by the horns, and be as productive as you possibly can because your business depends on your effort. In our constantly buzzing world, however, that's easier said than done. What you need is a good night's sleep but the blue light from screens can make it harder to fall asleep and it's hard to come down from the energy of a frenetic workday. Relax Melodies Meditation App was designed to help you block out the noise and get the rest you need.

Relax Melodies is a sleep and meditation sound generator that is proven to help you fall asleep in just minutes. With a huge variety of soothing sounds, bedtime stories, breathing techniques, guided meditations, and more, this solution will provide the perfect sleep solution, no matter how restless you are. Whether you're suffering from insomnia, tinnitus, anxiety, or just everyday stress, Relax Melodies has been shown to help you get to sleep and stay asleep. It's so successful, it's earned the recommendation of leading doctors and neuropsychologists and has a 4.8-star rating in the App Store and 4.6-star rating in the Google Play Store.

A more productive tomorrow starts with your sleep tonight. Score a one-year subscription for $29.99 (Orig. $60) a lifetime subscription to Relax Melodies is half off at $124.99.

