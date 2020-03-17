Excel

More Time at Home Is the Perfect Reason to Brush up on These Underrated Excel Skills

Master the world's top spreadsheet software with help from an expert.
Image credit: Andrew Neel
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As cities, states, and countries look to stop the spreading of COVID-19, many of us find ourselves with more time at home. Why spend that time brushing up on Excel rather than turning to Netflix for entertainment? Well, for one thing, you might be undervaluing what it can do for your career.

Microsoft Excel is used by an estimated 750 million people worldwide. To put that in context, if everyone at a mid-sized company of 75 people uses Excel, it would take 10 million of those companies to hit that number. Excel is arguably the most important software on the planet, used by people in all industries and positions. There's a good chance it's already on your résumé.

But while most people have a functional understanding of Excel, very few know how to use it to its fullest potential. If you want to save time, draw better business insights, and climb the career ladder, The Complete Excel Pro Tips Certification Bundle is a productive way to spend your time in isolation.

This six-course bundle is led by Chris Dutton, a certified Microsoft Excel Expert and founder of the online Excel school Excel Maven. Across these courses, Dutton covers the foundational tools and capabilities of Excel. You'll get an introduction to popular formulas and functions to simplify calculations and discover formatting techniques to organize data better. From there, you'll learn productivity hacks like keyboard shortcuts, autofill and flash fill, multi-level sorting, advanced filters, and more. Then, you'll delve into Excel's data analysis capabilities, including how to use its most advanced and flexible tool: PivotTables. Finally, Dutton shows you how to use Excel's considerable data visualization tools to create charts and graphs that will help get your points across.

The Complete Excel Pro Tips Certification Bundle could be your ticket to a promotion or scaling your business faster. If you've got the time, it's worth diving into — plus, right now, it's only $19.

