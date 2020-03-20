Will Hackers Capitalize on COVID-19? Don't Wait to Find Out — Use a Password Manager.

NordPass gives you some of the best protection the web can offer.

March 20, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As employees are working from home in higher numbers, and likely taking fewer safety precautions, we're left wondering if coronavirus will lead to more cyber crime. Unfortunately, history points to yes. Corporations like Yahoo or Equifax aren't the only ones at risk of data breaches and cyberattacks. Hackers frequently target individuals, as well, and if you aren't taking the right precautions, you may just find your online banking accounts suddenly take a dip.

Your passwords are your first level of protection online and you owe it to yourself to give them a little more security than writing them down in a notebook. Creating multiple, diverse passwords is the best way to ensure hackers can't crack their way into your accounts but that's sometimes easier said than done. NordPass Password Manager, however, automates password management for you.

Sure, there are other password managers out there, but NordPass has earned rave reviews from harsh critics like PC Mag, TechRadar, Cloudwards, and more. With NordPass, you can generate complex passwords in an instant and store them in a secure, easily accessible vault for a seamless login experience everywhere. NordPass autofills online forms with information like passwords, credit card information, and notes, and allows you to share that info with as many or as few people as you'd like. As long as you're using recognized devices, NordPass lets you autosync passwords to login on all of your devices. They use the latest security practices and industry standards, including XChaCha20, zero-knowledge architecture, and two-factor authentication to ensure your passwords are always completely confidential until you choose to share them.

It's more important than ever to give your data the protection it needs. A one-year subscription to NordPass is 49 percent off now at just $25.50 with limited time promo code: SPRINGSAVE15.