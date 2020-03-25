Personal Health

This Robot Cleaning Machine Can Sanitize Your Home and Devices While You Work

Make sure you're living in a bacteria-free home.
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Hand sanitizer and cleaning products have flown off the shelves as people move into self-quarantine to help "flatten the curve." But do you really plan to constantly wipe down your entire apartment or home on a daily basis? Probably not; you have enough on your hands. But you can take on all that nasty bacteria automatically with the help of ROCKUBOT.

ROCKUBOT is the sterilizing, high-tech robot that makes quick work of the everyday germs and airborne viruses that live in your home. Using UV-C light and ultrasonic wave technology, ROCKUBOT says it kills 99.99 percent of bacteria, germs and mites in just seconds while automatically traversing your home. With 24 sensors that support smart mapping and navigation, ROCKUBOT cleans any room or even furniture with ease. You can also use it in manual mode to clean handheld items like remotes, smartphones or laptops.

ROCKUBOT does more than just clean, though. It's also a 5,000mAh power bank that can charge your devices via USB cable and a mobile Bluetooth speaker (think DJ Roomba from Parks and Rec). Just stream your favorite music from your app of choice and ROCKUBOT will rock out while cleaning.

ROCKUBOT has earned coverage from Reuters, BuzzFeed, CNET, AOL and more because it makes cleaning fun. You can get your ROCKUBOT for 22 percent off $129 at just $99.95 today.

