Morning Routines

8 Ways to Upgrade Your Morning Routine

Eight founders share the products that help them get a better, faster start to the day.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
8 Ways to Upgrade Your Morning Routine
Image credit: Rawpixel | Shutterstock
Magazine Contributor
4 min read

This story appears in the April 2020 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Give Thanks

The Five-Minute Journal. Each page provides a quotation to start your day followed by sections for you to write out three items of gratitude and three goals for the day. It’s a very grounding exercise to start the day, and a catalyst for perspective and focus. Best of all, it really does take five minutes.” — Nick Brown, founder and CEO, Soludos

Armor Up

“I spend a lot of time out in the sun. Great for vitamin D levels, but not so for the skin. I swear by Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Moisturizer with SPF 30. No-nonsense, high-­quality ingredients, smell is great, and it’s universal enough for daily use.” — Jeff Johnson, co-founder and creative director, The Arrivals

Related: 14 of the Best Morning Routine Hacks Proven to Boost Productivity

Chill Out

“I don’t have much time for a proper morning skin-care routine, plus there isn’t much need since typically I teach first thing in the morning, but I do want to look and feel my best as I am often on camera for Lekfit Digital. I rely on my Skin Gym Ice Coolie Roller and my NuFace Fix — two minutes of ice rolling to depuff and 10 minutes of microcurrent goes a long way.” — Lauren Kleban, founder, Lekfit

Hydrate

Biotherm Homme Aquapower Refreshing Lotion is a crucial part of my morning routine. This lotion is incredibly hydrating. As an added bonus, it also protects my skin from razor burn, which is great when I’m rushing out to early morning meetings.” — Julian Reis, founder and CEO, SuperOrdinary 

Related: The 10-Minute Morning Routine That Will Clear Your Mind

Crank the Heat

“Making sure my hair looks great is always a time crunch, but it’s something that can make me feel pulled together and ready to tackle the day. I love the Dyson hair dryer because it cuts drying time in half.” — Lauren Lovelady, co-founder and brand leader, Each & Every 

Cook Smart

“My June smart oven is a lifesaver. I have two small kids to manage, and in the June, I can make them breakfast, myself hard-boiled eggs, and things for my son’s lunch, all with just a few button pushes, since it recognizes the food we put in. We use it in place of the stove top, toaster, and oven.” — Iva Pawling, co-founder and CEO, Richer Poorer

Related: 10 Tweaks To Your Morning Routine That Will Transform Your Entire Day

Get Amped

“I like to start my mornings with the 6 a.m. Element class at [Manhattan gym] Performix House. It tracks heart rate and calorie burn throughout and makes me feel like I’ve gotten a jump-start on my day — and the competition. By the time other people are waking up, I’m walking to the office full of endorphins, ready to attack the day’s challenges.” — Blakely Thornton, founder and CEO, Civil Jewelry 

Keep Moving

“My AirPods are indispensable. My days are often booked from start to finish, but this product allows me to make the most of my time during commutes from Brooklyn to the city, and later, between meetings during the day.” — Josh Guttman, co-founder and CEO, Small Door Veterinary 

loading...

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Morning Routines

9 Ways to Supercharge Your Morning Routine

Morning Routines

22 Guaranteed Ways to Wake Up Early and Energized

Morning Routines

9 Ways Happy People Start Their Mornings