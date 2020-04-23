8 Ways to Upgrade Your Morning Routine

April 23, 2020 4 min read

Give Thanks

“The Five-Minute Journal. Each page provides a quotation to start your day followed by sections for you to write out three items of gratitude and three goals for the day. It’s a very grounding exercise to start the day, and a catalyst for perspective and focus. Best of all, it really does take five minutes.” — Nick Brown, founder and CEO, Soludos

Armor Up

“I spend a lot of time out in the sun. Great for vitamin D levels, but not so for the skin. I swear by Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Moisturizer with SPF 30. No-nonsense, high-­quality ingredients, smell is great, and it’s universal enough for daily use.” — Jeff Johnson, co-founder and creative director, The Arrivals

Chill Out

“I don’t have much time for a proper morning skin-care routine, plus there isn’t much need since typically I teach first thing in the morning, but I do want to look and feel my best as I am often on camera for Lekfit Digital. I rely on my Skin Gym Ice Coolie Roller and my NuFace Fix — two minutes of ice rolling to depuff and 10 minutes of microcurrent goes a long way.” — Lauren Kleban, founder, Lekfit

Hydrate

“Biotherm Homme Aquapower Refreshing Lotion is a crucial part of my morning routine. This lotion is incredibly hydrating. As an added bonus, it also protects my skin from razor burn, which is great when I’m rushing out to early morning meetings.” — Julian Reis, founder and CEO, SuperOrdinary

Crank the Heat

“Making sure my hair looks great is always a time crunch, but it’s something that can make me feel pulled together and ready to tackle the day. I love the Dyson hair dryer because it cuts drying time in half.” — Lauren Lovelady, co-founder and brand leader, Each & Every

Cook Smart

“My June smart oven is a lifesaver. I have two small kids to manage, and in the June, I can make them breakfast, myself hard-boiled eggs, and things for my son’s lunch, all with just a few button pushes, since it recognizes the food we put in. We use it in place of the stove top, toaster, and oven.” — Iva Pawling, co-founder and CEO, Richer Poorer

Get Amped

“I like to start my mornings with the 6 a.m. Element class at [Manhattan gym] Performix House. It tracks heart rate and calorie burn throughout and makes me feel like I’ve gotten a jump-start on my day — and the competition. By the time other people are waking up, I’m walking to the office full of endorphins, ready to attack the day’s challenges.” — Blakely Thornton, founder and CEO, Civil Jewelry

Keep Moving

“My AirPods are indispensable. My days are often booked from start to finish, but this product allows me to make the most of my time during commutes from Brooklyn to the city, and later, between meetings during the day.” — Josh Guttman, co-founder and CEO, Small Door Veterinary