Stay Busy and Productive This Weekend by Streaming Unlimited Documentaries

This documentary service may be a surprisingly productive use of your time.
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

While nobody could fault you for binging Tiger King on Netflix this week, at some point during this extended period at home, you're bound to end up in a spate of just watching TV for watching TV's sake. There's no problem with taking a break here and there, of course, but with so much time in our homes, it's important to not get complacent. If you're exhausted and just want to watch something before bed, at least consider CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream is the award-winning streaming and on-demand platform launched by Discovery Communications founder John Hendricks. What sets it apart is that it specializes solely in documentary filmmaking. With original and classic documentaries from the likes of Stephen Hawking and David Attenborough, CuriosityStream takes you on a journey throughout the natural and celestial worlds.

Their library includes more than 2,000 documentary features on science, nature, history, technology, society and lifestyle, bringing a wealth of knowledge right to your screen of choice. Think Curious Minds with David McCullough and the story of Frank Lloyd Wright, to name a few. You can also discover new favorites with personalized recommendations or browse collections and lists curated by CuriosityStream's experts.

Stream an unlimited amount of educational content every month and use social distancing as an excuse to learn something new. CuriosityStream typically costs $20 per year, but you can sign up for a two-year subscription today for just $29.99. With a 4.1 rating on Amazon across over 2K reviews, you can rest assured it's worth your time.

