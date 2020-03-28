Find Out How to Finally Get Your Consulting Business Started With Entrepreneur's Expert-in-Residence

If you've ever considered consulting, now's a great time to dive in.

March 28, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Physical office spaces around the world are closed for the foreseeable future, creating the biggest global remote workforce yet. The business world had already been trending in the remote direction but in the wake of the coronavirus, the office space may never look the same again. If companies continue to feel more comfortable with remote, external help, then, consultants will be even more in demand. As such, if you ever thought about launching a consultancy, now's a great time to start ramping things up.

If you don't know where to start, Entrepreneur's Digital Marketing Expert-in-Residence Terry Rice can help.

Rice's How to Launch a Consulting Business is designed to guide you through the steps of setting up a consulting business. From identifying your audience and their needs to learning the best practices for prospecting to writing proposals that convert, Rice shows you how to get your business off and running. From there, you'll learn how to manage expectations and streamline client communication to be as effective as possible. You're about to become your own best salesperson, so it's important to finesse the way you speak to potential clients.

Rice has extensive experience first-hand experience consulting with industry-leading companies like Adobe and Facebook. He has earned rave reviews for his consulting programs as well his in-person sessions working with General Assembly. One former student, a project manager at REI noted, "[I] couldn't recommend him more highly, as both an instructor and ongoing mentor."

Learn how to set up that consulting business from a bonafide consultant. Join over a hundred students who have already enrolled for just $19.