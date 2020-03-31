Now's an Intriguing Time to Invest in Alternatives — Here's How to Get Started

It's a low-risk, high-reward period in real estate.

March 31, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The world economy is in an interesting place. As the coronavirus pandemic closes businesses around the world, markets are sinking, creating a volatile investing situation regardless of your capital. When the markets are trending downward for as long as they have been, it's a high-risk, high-reward situation.

The real estate market, however, has not sunk quite the same way as the S&P 500. Still, property values in many parts of the country are slightly diminished due to less demand during the pandemic. For anyone who has wanted to get into real estate investment, right now presents an outstanding opportunity.

You don't need to go out and drop a 20 percent down payment on a house, hoping to flip it in a few years. With DiversyFund, you can diversify your investments safely without taking on the full responsibility of running a property.

With DiversyFund's Growth REIT, your investment makes you a co-owner in a diversified array of stabilized cash flowing multifamily properties. DiversyFund pinpoints high-potential properties to purchase, manage, renovate and sell them when the time is right. The cash flows generated from rents are reinvested throughout the fund's term to continue adding properties and funding renovations, helping to maximize your investment. At the end of the term, DiversyFund sells properties and split the profits among investors — and you don't have to lift a finger.

Whether you're looking for a place to hedge your wealth against stock market volatility, build long-term wealth or just want to get into alternative investing, DiversyFund makes it easy and accessible for the everyday investor.

Ready to get creative with your money? Sign up and start investing with DiversyFund today.