This App Helps You Get as Much Info on Your Users as Legally Possible

Monitor and analyze user behavior in real time with this streamlined tool.
Image credit: Burst
If you operate a website or sell things online, you know how valuable it is to understand each visitor's journey. It pays to know how people engage with your site — how else will you be able to optimize it to convert more visitors into buyers? Understanding customer behavior is crucial for any entrepreneur — the question is how to get it. There are a lot of tools out there, but not many as simple, streamlined and straightforward as SPYsession Visitor Analytics.

SPYsession lets you search and replay individual visitor sessions on your website, allowing you to analyze each individual customer's experience. Just like a brick-and-mortar store owner may observe their clients from afar, SPYsession lets you figuratively look over your customers' shoulders online as they shop, buy, register or click on anything. You can check the path each visitor took to reach a certain destination, record sessions in real time, and look at heatmaps and analytics to understand what users use most on your website.

Setting up SPYsession is easy. First, register your website on SPYsession. Then, copy-paste the pixel on your website and header, and finally, start monitoring. It works on all platforms, making it easy to integrate into your workflow.

You can get a one-year subscription to SPYsession for 77 percent off at just $22.99. For just $13 more, you can upgrade to a lifetime subscription.

