Is Your Entire Staff Working Remote? Here's How to Adapt.

April 16, 2020 2 min read

Well before the current global health crisis moved the goalposts, there were already multiple signs that the modern workforce was changing. More employees were working from home, office hours were looser, and, in some cases, the concept of "office hours" was being thrown out the window entirely.

Today, many companies that were just inching towards that reality have been suddenly pushed over the cliff, and it's pretty apparent which ones were ready to fly. Ask businesses like Aetna, Intuit, Dell and Amazon: A remote workforce can be an asset, not a liability - as long as you've got the right infrastructure in place.

Take for example Jamf Now, a mobile device management solution that lets a business' entire fleet of Apple devices sync up under the same umbrella, continuously up to date and running the right software right out of the box. It's a convenience that can't be underestimated, especially when your employees might be scattered across a city, states or even countries.

It's the sort of service that most companies delegate to an IT department, but Jamf Now does it at a fraction of the cost and none of the hassle. The key here is specialization: The service works only with Apple devices so it can more easily stay up to date on all the latest updates and patches, then automate those. That leaves the important tech changes up to central management, who don't even need IT training. Apps can be launched from a central hub company-wide with a click or two. Managers can assign new users easily, change passcodes or permissions and even lock devices from afar if there's a security breach.

In short, it keeps the background maintenance where it should be: in the background, so that management and teammates are on the same page - even if they're not in the same zip code.

Want a demonstration for your own virtual office? Jamf Now is offering a free account with the ability to manage three devices.