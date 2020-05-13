Parenting

The Perfect Gadget to Keep the Kids Occupied While Working From Home

Because everybody needs a break.
If a couple of months in quarantine has taught us anything, it's that being at home with the kids all day is an incredibly daunting challenge. Kids have bundles of energy, and when they can't get it out at school all day or go outside and play with their friends, it's bound to come out around the house when you're trying to work. For busy entrepreneurs, that's tough. How do you occupy the kids when you're in desperate need of getting some work done? You set them up with the CINEMOOD 360.

CINEMOOD 360 is the first 360º-capable, interactive projector. It's designed as a standalone device so there's no need for dangerous plugs, cables, or cords — just put it in your kids' hands and watch them play. The projector has built-in access to Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, AmoebaTV, and Moolt, as well as a number of fun interactive motion and learning games. CINEMOOD 360 even has instant access to educational Disney content. broadcasting content in 360º to fully immerse your kids in the fun.

Beyond video content, CINEMOOD 360 also offers 40 digital books and 27 safety videos, and short cartoons featuring famous heroes to keep your kids learning and engaged while they're at home. And it's incredibly simple to set up, too. CINEMOOD 360 connects to the web easily via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and offers up to five hours of battery life on a single charge. It also has 32GB of onboard memory so you can upload your own content too if you prefer.

Find out why CINEMOOD 360 is the best-selling mini projector on Amazon. Right now, you can save 34% off $499 when you get it for $328.99.

