Customer Experience

Every Entrepreneur Should Be an Expert in This One Thing

Customer experience can make or break your business.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Every Entrepreneur Should Be an Expert in This One Thing
Image credit: Vlada Karpovich
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As an entrepreneur, you wear many hats. From sales and accounting to marketing and product development, you've got your hands in every aspect of your business. But how concerned are you about customer experience? If the data is any indication, you should be very concerned.

Consider this: It costs six to seven times more to acquire a new customer than keep an existing one. On the other hand, a customer is four times more likely to purchase from a competitor if they have a service-related issue with your company rather than a price or product-related issue. Customers want a great experience with your company and, if they don't get it, they're likely to go elsewhere.

As such, it's important that entrepreneurs and corporate leaders understand customer experience. You can get the training you need in Customer Experience 101, now available for $59.

This 3.5-hour course is led by Jaakko Männistö, an entrepreneur, founder, and award-winning customer experience professional at Feedbackly. In this course, he explains why CX is so important and teaches you how to put basic customer experience theories into action in any business. He'll show you how to create and manage effective CX programs to create happy customers who keep coming back to your business. Additionally, you'll learn the key metrics for CX success, understanding how to gauge how your customers feel about your company. 

From planning to implementation, Customer Experience 101 will help you develop a customer experience infrastructure that turns one-time customers into lifetime ones. Right now, you can get access to this course for just $59 — 90 percent off the total value.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Customer Experience

How to Add Life-Long Customers by Pursuing That 'Wow' Moment

Customer Experience

How Do You Deliver an Experience to Your Customers and Audience?

Customer Experience

4 Ways to Make Value Creation Core to Your Business