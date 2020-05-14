Every Entrepreneur Should Be an Expert in This One Thing

May 14, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As an entrepreneur, you wear many hats. From sales and accounting to marketing and product development, you've got your hands in every aspect of your business. But how concerned are you about ? If the data is any indication, you should be very concerned.

Consider this: It costs six to seven times more to acquire a new customer than keep an existing one. On the other hand, a customer is four times more likely to purchase from a competitor if they have a service-related issue with your company rather than a price or product-related issue. Customers want a great experience with your company and, if they don't get it, they're likely to go elsewhere.

As such, it's important that entrepreneurs and corporate leaders understand customer experience. You can get the training you need in Customer Experience 101, now available for $59.

This 3.5-hour course is led by Jaakko Männistö, an entrepreneur, founder, and award-winning customer experience professional at Feedbackly. In this course, he explains why CX is so important and teaches you how to put basic customer experience theories into action in any business. He'll show you how to create and manage effective CX programs to create happy customers who keep coming back to your business. Additionally, you'll learn the key metrics for CX success, understanding how to gauge how your customers feel about your company.

From planning to implementation, Customer Experience 101 will help you develop a customer experience infrastructure that turns one-time customers into lifetime ones. Right now, you can get access to this course for just $59 — 90 percent off the total value.