Adventure Watch Segment: Present and Future

Adventure has always piqued people’s interest. It gives people adrenaline, the excitement and the sheere experience of the unknown is what one looks forward to on an adventure. Over the years, adventure as a segment has witnessed notable growth and continues to hold great potential that needs to be explored by brands who cater to the adventure aficionados in the country. These are people who indulge in adventure sports such as off-road rally biking, diving, mountaineering, trekking and even cycling to name a few.

With changing lifestyles and people’s inclination towards travel & adventure, it is becoming an integral part of their lives, the need and demand for products that appeals to this generation is the need of the hour. Large scale retailers are making substantial sales of adventure accessories, which further goes on to say the potential the segment holds. Realising the prospects this segment has, many international brands including watch brands, motorcycle brands, footwear & clothings brands among many others have introduced and continue to bring out cutting edge, rugged and durable products that suit the various needs of adventurers.

Talking of adventure watch brands, many leading swiss watchmakers believe the segment holds great potential and gives scope to build & design products targeting customers in this space. With brands taking keen interest by introducing watches catering to the growing breed of adventurers, the future appears promising. The timepiece from certain swiss brands are a combination of impeccable craftsmanship & design that come with features such as chronograph, compass, mars code decoder, rulers, walking speed scale and much more. On the other hand, cases made of CARBONOX make watches light, hypoallergenic and extremely durable & resistant, these are some of the features that are made just for the adventure.

These watches appeal to outdoor enthusiasts, and outdoor novices as they primarily spend most of their time venturing out on adventure trips. Adventure watches also attract a certain demographic, such as those between the ages of 18-40, who wish to be sold experiences, rather than just a product. The watches are designed keeping in mind the audience that they cater to and can also be classified into different groups as mentioned at the beginning. For an adventurer, owning a watch that becomes a part of his journey, which also inspires and encourages the adventurer in him is what makes one look out for timepieces that reflects their personality. These watches are not only water-resistant but come with illumination capabilities that last upto over two decades and provide an easy to use interface with only a few buttons.

In India, the adventure watch segment with a niche set of players and a market that is showing signs of great potential, it might be interesting to ascertain how this segment takes shape in the near future. Although the market is responding positively and is showing healthy signs, it is up to the brands to understand the evolving needs of the customers to continue introducing products that are relevant to build this segment. As we live in times where age no longer dictates what one should and shouldn’t do, that makes this market all the more exciting with people of all age groups looking to embrace products that add value to their lifestyle.