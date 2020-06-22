Real Estate Investment

Thinking of Investing in Real Estate? Check Out Mashvisor First.

Build a real estate empire from your computer.
Image credit: Jessica Bryant

Real estate is a notoriously fickle market but owning property can also be one of the most lucrative decisions you ever make. Cities like San Francisco, New York City, and Los Angeles have seen their rental markets skyrocket, earning major windfall profits for landowners. While the ship may have sailed on becoming a profitable landowner in those areas, there are still many great opportunities in real estate markets throughout the United States. You just have to know where to look.

Mashvisor is an app specifically designed to help with that. Automation is taking over just about every industry, and Mashvisor uses that trend to its advantage. In short, it uses vast amounts of real estate data and analytics to turn three months of research into just 15 minutes so you can find a rental or Airbnb property that will actually pay off. You can find properties in your budget and instantly analyze their ROI potential, what you need to outperform the rental market, and much more in moments.

Using Mashvisor, you can also get a clue into any city of interest's investment opportunities. You can see a summary of all key calculations in specific neighborhoods and use interactive filters to find the perfect investment property for you. All listing information comes from reliable sources and algorithm-based projections to look at potential future opportunities. 

Regardless of what kind of buyer you are, Mashvisor has a plan for you. Get the Basic plan for a special $29.99 price, the Professional plan for a special $79.99 price, or the Expert plan for a special $249.99 price. Each tier offers perks and features that will help you build a real estate empire or at least bring in a second income.

