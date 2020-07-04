Taxes

Were Your 2019 Taxes a Mess? Track Your 2020 Expenses Seamlessly with This Handy App.

This is an essential tool for small-business owners and the self-employed.
Were Your 2019 Taxes a Mess? Track Your 2020 Expenses Seamlessly with This Handy App.
For small-business owners, and especially solopreneurs, bookkeeping and expense tracking can be a huge hassle. Sure, you could pay an accounting firm $2,000 per year to do it all for you but who wants to spend $2,000 when they can do something themselves? You don't have to be the most organized person in the world to track your receipts, you just need a little help. Foreceipt is one app designed to do just that.

Foreceipt is a solution for receipt chaos, used by half a million business owners, self-employed workers, contractors, freelancers, and more across the world. With Foreceipt, you have a personal bookkeeper in your pocket at all times. Just take a photo of your business-related receipts, bills, and invoices and Foreceipt will turn them into actionable digital data. The app tracks your taxes, income, and daily expenses, producing expense reports and books that will keep you ready for tax season. The digital receipts are even accepted by the IRS and CRA.

You don't need receipts to track your expenses either. Foreceipt lets you enter expenses and income manually without receipts, or attach different proof of transactions. You can even email receipts to yourself to keep track. With Foreceipt, business owners and the self-employed can save up to 90 percent of their time while tracking receipts, the company says. Just think of all the other things you could be doing with that time?

There are similar apps out there, but you want one that doesn't end up making your life more difficult. Foreceipt has earned 4.6 stars on the App Store and 4.4 stars on the Google Play Store, so you'll be in good hands. Normally $239.40, you can get a five-year subscription to Foreceipt for just $29.99 now. That's less than $6 a year.

