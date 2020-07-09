How to Start Earning a Side Income with Amazon FBA and Shopify

July 9, 2020 2 min read

Although overall consumer spending plunged by 16.4 percent in April 2020, online shopping actually saw an 8.4 percent increase in revenue. Guess which online retailer is leading the way? Amazon.

For entrepreneurs, Amazon offers incredible earning potential, whether you'd like to scale your business or simply earn some extra income on the side while running your business. It's a practically recession-proof earning opportunity if you know how to leverage Amazon's many tools and selling opportunities — which does have its own learning curve. In The Ultimate Amazon FBA & Dropship Master Class Bundle, you'll learn how to increase your revenue through Amazon through access to eight different courses.

Fulfilled by Amazon (FBA) is a program that allows you to sell products on the Amazon platform, while they handle all of the order fulfillment and customer service. In this seven-course, 40-hour bundle, you'll learn how to use Amazon FBA and Shopify to generate a wealth of income for your business or yourself.

The bundle starts with a comprehensive overview of how to launch a store. You'll learn how to develop a brand, source products, and market them effectively on Amazon. From there, you'll learn how to use arbitrage to buy products overseas and resell them online to get outstanding margins, all without ever laying a hand on the product. There's a course devoted to identifying the right kinds of products to source and how to market them to specific audiences. Finally, you'll get a crash course on building an e-commerce empire on Shopify, using their unique, intuitive e-commerce tools to sell more seamlessly than ever.

If you want to increase your business' revenue or start a using existing online shopping tools, Amazon and Shopify should be at the top of your list. The Ultimate Amazon FBA & Dropship Master Class Bundle can get you up to speed and it's on sale now for just $39.99.