The eBike from the originators of the electric scooter trend is hundreds of dollars off for a limited time.

Commuting is a pain. It's just one of the reasons why remote work has become so popular worldwide. But it would be a whole lot more palatable if you could do it on a BirdBike eBike. It would be much more affordable, too, given that the average American worker spends $700 per month commuting, according to Bank Rate. Coincidentally, that's the same price you can get a BirdBike eBike for right now, thanks to this limited-time offer.

From the makers of the Bird electric scooters that took the world by storm several years ago, the BirdBike is a more practical, more private way to commute. Although affordable, this e-bike doesn't compromise on features or durability.

It's made with a strong A-frame structure and high-performance carbon drive train that makes it suitable to ride on bumpy roads and zip along easily on smooth roads. The instant e-boost allows you to tap the throttle to unleash the power of the 500W high-performance motor, saving you energy when going uphill or helping you reach higher speeds when you're in a rush.

With a 36V/12.8Ah removable battery, you can easily charge up when you reach your destination to get that same performance on the way home. (Although you may not need to charge it at all.)

The BirdBike has earned a sterling 4.9/5-star rating on Trustpilot, and T3 writes, "The build quality, price, and riding experience are all spot on. It sure does look an awful lot like a VanMoof, but it's cheaper."

For a limited time, this A-frame BirdBike electric bike is available for just $699.97 (reg. $2,299) with free shipping.

