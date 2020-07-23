Free Webinar | August 13: How to Adapt Your Brick and Mortar Business to Thrive and Make Money Money
In the face of COVID-19, every brick and mortar business is developing and redeveloping strategies to keep existing customers, find new customers, and maximize long-term profitability. In this webinar, Wayne Lin, co-founder and COO of GetUpside, discusses how to increase sales using personalization and digital tools.
Key Takeaways
- Why revamping your business model is usually ineffective
- How to pick the most competitive tools to help your business adjust
- How to refine the customer experience
- Understanding data and how to put it to work
Wayne Lin is the co-founder and COO of GetUpside, a platform that personalizes brick-and-mortar commerce to help communities thrive. With GetUpside, consumers see their dollar go further on everyday purchases like gas and food, while merchants earn more profit. GetUpside is live at nearly 20,000 locations across the U.S. Prior to co-founding GetUpside in 2016, Wayne worked at Opower and Google developing digital personalization technology. He holds degrees from Northwestern University in Economics and Applied Math and an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.