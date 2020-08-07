Wordpress

Give Your WordPress Site a Makeover with 80 Premium Marketing Plug-ins for $30

Your website will be only as powerful as you make it.
Give Your WordPress Site a Makeover with 80 Premium Marketing Plug-ins for $30
When you look at the websites of the world, you may be surprised to learn that more than a third of them run on a single platform: WordPress. WordPress even powers 14.7 percent of the largest websites, including CNN, NBC, and The Walt Disney Company. That said, if you're looking for a platform to build your website on, you can't do much better than WordPress.

But the thing about starting out with a fresh-off-the-presses WordPress site is that it's only as powerful as you make it. The stuff that makes WordPress sites truly unique and all-encompassing is its ability to work with plug-ins for anything from eCommerce to SEO. When you're building your site, then, you'll want to consider picking up something like The Mega 2020 WordPress Plugin Bundle.

This five-volume bundle contains more than 80 plugins designed to help your WordPress site thrive. It comes with 20 premium marketing plugins, all brand new for 2020, covering things like email marketing integration with Mailchimp, chatbots for customer service, and much more. You'll also get all of the social media and engagement plugins you need to connect your site with your social pages and the people who follow and interact with you there. There are plugins for reviews, contact forms, video overlay, and much more to make your site as smooth and efficient as possible. These plugins will even help your site run faster.

Before you start building your website, get the tools you need to make it truly great. The Mega 2020 WordPress Plugin Bundle is on sale now for just $29.99.

