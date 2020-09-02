Learn to Start Today's Most Popular Side Hustles for Just $60

September 2, 2020 2 min read

More than 70 million Americans have a these days. That's 45% of the workforce! Now, as said workforce is more remote than ever, it's even easier for people to start side hustles while they're working from home. The Internet is rife with money-making opportunities for people who have the drive and savvy to identify them.

Want to earn some extra cash? It's time to check out Online Income 101.

This 13-course bundle covers some of today's best side hustles, from freelancing and affiliate marketing to selling on Amazon and more. The courses are led by Alex Genadinik, a business coach with expertise in SEO, marketing, and Amazon. He's a three-time bestselling Amazon author, the creator of top entrepreneur mobile apps with more than two million downloads, and the host of a popular business and marketing channel on YouTube with more than two million views. Genadinik has made a career out of the Internet, and he'll show you how you can too.

Here, you'll cover a wide variety of money-making opportunities on the web. You'll get an introduction to Fiverr, the top freelancing network on the Internet, and learn how to make a splash in influencer marketing. You'll ascertain how to negotiate to get the best rates for yourself, too. There are courses on building an ecommerce business on Amazon (and growing it using SEO) and even a course on becoming an online instructor. Finally, the bundle takes a deep dive into affiliate marketing, teaching you how to earn passive income by recruiting affiliates, growing a network, and much more.

