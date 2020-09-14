Shippo Makes Scaling Your Ecommerce Business Easier

September 14, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As the COVID-19 pandemic has derailed many businesses and even entire industries, e-commerce continues to play a valuable role. In fact, e-commerce has shown more growth amid the pandemic than the previous 10 years combined. While Amazon and other major corporations may have been able to keep pace with some of the challenges (to be honest, even Amazon struggled to keep up), many small- and medium-size businesses weren’t ready to pivot and scale as quickly.

That's where Shippo comes in. Shippo democratizes the advanced shipping services and strategies that have previously been reserved for only the most resource-rich and technically savvy merchants. Without any coding or volume requirements, Shippo connects to all of your sales channels and helps you identify the best shipping option for every order. The total setup process takes less than a couple of minutes. Shippo can automatically identify the least expensive and fastest options across several carriers, so you can make sure you are always making the best choice, both for your business and your customers.

Shippo is able to do this because it can negotiate much more effectively with major carriers when compared to any single merchant. In turn, Shippo passes on the absolute lowest rates from USPS, UPS, DHL, and several more carriers to your business, regardless of your current volume.

Once you’re up and running, Shippo can also help you scale out your fulfillment process. For example, you can create automation rules to completely automate repetitive tasks, like mapping a specific box size or service level to specific order types. You’ll also be able to do things like schedule carrier pickups, print free return labels for every one of your orders (and only pay if they get used by your customers), and automatically generate all necessary customs paperwork for international shipments.

The COVID-19 pandemic has spurred unprecedented growth for e-commerce businesses. Shippo can help you simplify your shipping process so you can focus on providing the best brand and customer experience possible. Try out Shippo today.