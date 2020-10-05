How to Invest in the Future of Food Robotics

October 5, 2020 2 min read

They say that is the way of the future. If that's the case, doesn't it sound like a valid investment?

Take the fast food industry for example. Miso Robotics is looking to pave the way to a safer, more efficient, tastier future by innovating kitchens across the country. Their robotic arm, Flippy, has the potential to completely revolutionize the culinary industry and right now, they're looking for investors to put them over the top.

Flippy has been approved by the US Department of Health and has been featured on major outlets like USA Today, TechCrunch, and VentureBeat. On absolutely no marketing spend, Miso Robotics has seen more than ten billion impressions on Flippy, and we can see why. Don't you want to see the robotic, hamburger-flipping arm in action?

What makes Flippy so genius is its efficiency. It's capable of working a grill or a fryer and cooks food consistently and perfectly every time. It recognizes and monitors food items to determine when it's time to cook and is capable of working collaboratively with humans in a kitchen environment to pitch in where it's needed. With cloud-based monitoring and learning, Flippy is constantly getting smarter and more adapted to commercial kitchens. It's already perfectly cooked more than 60,000 pounds of fried food and served more than 12,000 burgers in restaurants around the country.

Next up, Miso Robotics is working with major quick service restaurant (QSR) locations to integrate Flippy as an overhead rail system. The overhead rail system takes up practically no space in kitchen and will reduce the cost to produce Flippy by 50 percent. Simply put, Miso Robotics is making artificial intelligence for commercial kitchens that will lower costs and work alongside human personnel. Flippy is just the headliner who projects to increase profit margins by up to 300 percent.

Right now is arguably the perfect time to invest as Miso Robotics is growing fast, picking up new partners in the $70 billion food industry every month. Miso Robotics is a Ridge Growth Agency partner, which means it has been highly vetted as a legitimate, high-potential investment opportunity. You can get in now and you won't have to invest millions to get your foot in the door.