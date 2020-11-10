Trends

This Ingenious Spray Keeps Your Glasses Clear While Wearing a Mask

Save 13 percent on FogBlock and see clearly while masking up.
Image credit: KeySmart

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The CDC recommends that you wear a face covering in public during a pandemic. You should wear a mask — that's not debatable — but the comfort factor can be a real struggle. And if you wear glasses, you're likely battling fog, too. But wearing glasses isn't an excuse to forgo wearing a mask entirely, especially when solutions like FogBlock™ exist.

FogBlock is the leading anti-fog treatment on the market. Just spray it onto your glasses and it will provide up to 24 hours of fog-free protection while you wear your glasses or face shield. It's non-toxic and safe for eyeglasses, sunglasses, goggles, face shields, and any other transparent eye-covering you wear. Applying it is extremely simple. There's no need to wipe it or rub it in, it simply sticks streak-free after you let it dry for five minutes. Once it's on, you can go about your day without worrying about fogging up, while ensuring that you and the people around you are safe. No more excuses for not wearing a mask! FogBlock is even travel-friendly, given its small bottle size.

Wear PPE without fogging up your glasses. A bottle of FogBlock is normally $14, but you can save 13 percent when you get one for just $12.99 today. You'll also save more when you buy in bulk. A two-pack is on sale for 23 percent off at $22.99, and a four-pack is on sale for 33 percent off at just $39.99.

